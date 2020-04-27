Patriots release Obi Melifonwu

Getty Images

Teams are clearing space for draft picks and rookie free agents in the wake of the draft and the Patriots created some room by saying farewell to a defensive back.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has informed safety Obi Melifonwu of his release.

Melifonwu was a Raiders second-round pick in 2017 and he joined the Patriots in November 2018. He appeared in two games for the team that year and spent last season on New England’s practice squad.

The Patriots traded out of the first round and made safety Kyle Duggar their first pick of the 2020 draft when they took him with the 37th overall pick. He joins Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung, Adrian Phillips, Terrence Brooks and Cody Davis on the depth chart.