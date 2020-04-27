Report: Dalvin Cook to take part in Vikings offseason program

Getty Images

Running back Dalvin Cook is heading into the final year of his contract and there’s been no sign that an extension is imminent, but that reportedly won’t keep him from logging into the Vikings’ offseason program.

The Vikings will get the ball rolling on that remote work Monday and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Cook will be taking part. The team’s program will be limited to classroom work as they’ve joined most other teams in opting not to do virtual workouts.

The lack of any physical component may factor into Cook’s decision as it eliminates whatever injury risk that came with the typical schedule for this time of year. If there’s no extension in the coming months, he may have to make another decision regarding how to approach training camp but that call can wait until there’s more certainty about the plans for this summer.

Cook played 14 games last year and set career highs with 1,135 rushing yards, 13 rushing touchdowns and 519 receiving yards.