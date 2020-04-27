Report: Dalvin Cook to take part in Vikings offseason program

Posted by Josh Alper on April 27, 2020, 8:12 AM EDT
Running back Dalvin Cook is heading into the final year of his contract and there’s been no sign that an extension is imminent, but that reportedly won’t keep him from logging into the Vikings’ offseason program.

The Vikings will get the ball rolling on that remote work Monday and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Cook will be taking part. The team’s program will be limited to classroom work as they’ve joined most other teams in opting not to do virtual workouts.

The lack of any physical component may factor into Cook’s decision as it eliminates whatever injury risk that came with the typical schedule for this time of year. If there’s no extension in the coming months, he may have to make another decision regarding how to approach training camp but that call can wait until there’s more certainty about the plans for this summer.

Cook played 14 games last year and set career highs with 1,135 rushing yards, 13 rushing touchdowns and 519 receiving yards.

  1. “If there’s no extension in the coming months, he may have to make another decision regarding how to approach training camp but that call can wait until there’s more certainty about the plans for this summer.”

    Or he’ll just show up and honor his contract.

  3. He’s no crybaby like Diggs, so I’m sure he will be in camp whenever that is because he is a team player in a team sport and not just worried about his individual numbers.

  4. gtodriver says:
    April 27, 2020 at 8:30 am
    ————————————————————
    Maybe a guaranteed contract, not one when only one side need to “honor” it.

  5. Don’t participate in anything where you can suffer a debilitating injury until they renew your deal. The risk really isn’t worth it. The whole honoring contract thing isn’t real life. When people outperform their salary at their jobs, they usually lobby for raises. No difference here.

  6. The team doesnt have any cap space to sign or extend him. They already had to take the desperate measure of extending Cousins for the sole purpose of creating cap room for draft picks / aquisitions. They are cap strapped. Poor planning and desperate signings.

