Report: Texans exercise Deshaun Watson’s fifth-year option

Getty Images

In what should come as no surprise to anyone, the Texans exercised the fifth-year option on quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s contract, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Watson was one of the easier option decisions among the 32 players selected in the first-round in 2017. The deadline is May 4 at 11:59:59.

The Texans and Watson both seek a long-term deal and have had “very preliminary discussions.”

Among the first-round picks from 2017, only Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has secured a long-term deal.

Watson is scheduled to make $4.4 million in 2020, including $1.177 million in base salary.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson signed a four-year, $140 million contract extension a year ago.