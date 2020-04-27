Richard Sherman welcomes former rival Trent Williams to San Francisco

Getty Images

After Seattle beat Washington in a playoff game seven years ago, Richard Sherman got in the face of Trent Williams — and Williams reacted by punching Sherman’s face.

Now Sherman and Williams are teammates in San Francisco, and there are no hard feelings. Sherman posted a welcome message to Williams on Twitter, and jokingly added, “I’m gonna need a rematch.”

San Francisco owner Jed York wrote to Williams on Twitter, “You will love Richard Sherman as a teammate. Welcome to the Niners big fella!”

The 49ers love Sherman now, after hating him for years, and Williams will surely be the same.