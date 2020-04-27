Saints add 13 undrafted rookies

Getty Images

With the league’s smallest draft class, the Saints needed to add more bodies.

They did just that Monday, agreeing to terms with 13 undrafted rookies.

The players include linebacker Joe Bachie, defensive lineman Gus Cumberlander, wide receiver Marquez Callaway, cornerback Tino Ellis, punter Blake Gillikin, wide receiver Juwan Johnson, running back Tony Jones Jr., offensive lineman Adrian Magee, tackle Darrin Paulo, defensive lineman Malcolm Roach, guard/tackle Jordan Steckler, offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton, and cornerback Keith Washington Jr.

With their penchant for making deals, the Saints finished with just four players — center Cesar Ruiz, linebacker Zack Baun, tight end Adam Trautman, and quarterback Tommy Stevens.