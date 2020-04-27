Taysom Hill: Contract creates opportunity to be the guy if Drew Brees retires

Getty Images

Sunday was a busy day in regard to the quarterback position in New Orleans.

The day began with news that the Saints were working to finalize an agreement with former Buccaneers starter Jameis Winston to join Drew Brees and Taysom Hill on the depth chart. The afternoon brought word that Hill had agreed to an extension through the 2021 season that includes $16 million in guaranteed money for a player who was set for unrestricted free agency before striking that deal.

Hill met with the media later in the day and explained why he thought a deal of that length “made a lot of sense for everybody.”

“I think this contract creates a clear trajectory and opportunity for me to compete and be the guy in New Orleans in 2021 if Drew decides to be done,” Hill said. “If he’s not, we’ll figure out another contract or my role will continue to be what it is. As we looked at it, this was the way to prevent me to get to free agency next year and it created some structure for both me and my family as well as the organization.”

Hill said he expects to do less on special teams than he has in the past as his “role will be more focused at the quarterback position” and other offensive contributions similar to what he did against the Vikings in the playoffs. He also said he wasn’t taken aback by the Winston news as the team was open about their plans to sign another quarterback even as they continue to build plans for a future with Hill.