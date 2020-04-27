Trevor Lawrence favored over Justin Fields to go first overall in 2021 draft

Getty Images

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the clear favorite to go first overall in the 2021 NFL draft.

Lawrence is listed at -250 in the betting odds on the 2021 first pick at MGM. That makes him a strong favorite over Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, who is at +350.

Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell is third at +500. Then comes quarterback D’Eriq King, who in January transferred from Houston to Miami, at +1400. Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons is the top defensive player on the board, at +2000.

Georgia quarterback Jamie Newman, a recent transfer from Wake Forest, is at +4000. Also at +4000 are Alabama offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood, Miami defensive lineman Gregory Rousseau and Clemson running back Travis Etienne.

A year ago, no one thought Joe Burrow was going to be the first overall pick. And no one thought Kyler Murray or Baker Mayfield was going to be the first overall pick a year before they were drafted either. There’s still a long time and (we hope) plenty of football to be played before April of 2021.