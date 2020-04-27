Vikings sign 12 rookie free agents

Getty Images

The Vikings came out of the draft with 15 new members of the roster and they’ve added even more rookies on Monday.

The team announced the signing of 12 undrafted free agents, which leaves them with 87 players on their 90-man offseason roster.

Minnesota took two wide receivers during the draft and they signed two more as part of their free agent class. According to reports, they guaranteed $100,000 to former Texas A&M wideout Quartney Davis in order to get him under contract. Davis had 99 catches for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Aggies.

Dan Chisena is the other new wideout. He had three catches for 66 yards in his final year at Penn State.

The Vikings also signed Oregon tackle Brady Aiello, North Carolina tight end Jake Bargas, UCF cornerback Nevelle Clarke, North Carolina safety Myles Dorn, Appalachian State linebacker Jordan Fehr, Pittsburgh tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart, Michigan State guard Tyler Higby, Augustana center Jake Lacina, Baylor linebacker Blake Lynch and Boise State defensive tackle David Moa.