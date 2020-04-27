Washington picking up Jonathan Allen’s fifth-year option

Getty Images

After spending the second pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on defensive end Chase Young, Washington put another piece into what could be a foundational defensive line.

So it makes sense to keep it together.

According to Kevin Sheehan of The Team 980, Washington is picking up the fifth-year option on defensive tackle Jonathan Allen‘s contract.

The 2017 first-rounder (17th overall) has 14 sacks the last two seasons, after missing most of his rookie year with a Lisfranc injury.

After using four year’s worth of first-rounders on defensive linemen (along with Montez Sweat and Da’Ron Payne), it’s the kind of group new coach Ron Rivera will be eager to build around.