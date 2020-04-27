Washington signs German David Bada

Getty Images

Washington announced Monday it acquired German defensive lineman David Bada.

Bada’s signing comes as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program in 2020, which is designed to provide international athletes an NFL opportunity.

As coach of the Panthers, new Washington coach Ron Rivera made Efe Obada the first Pathways player to appear in an NFL game.

Bada played in Germany’s top football division for the Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns.

He worked out for NFL scouts in March.

Bada will have a chance to compete for a roster spot in training camp.