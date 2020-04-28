49ers agree to terms with nine undrafted free agents

Getty Images

The 49ers are bringing in nine undrafted free agents to go with the five players they drafted this month.

The group includes defensive lineman Darrion Daniels, who started 11 games at Nebraska last year after transferring from Oklahoma State. Daniels had 34 tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and an interception in his one year with the Cornhuskers.

They also agreed to terms with an experienced starter at cornerback. DeMarkus Acy started 36 games over four years at Missouri and picked up 99 tackles, three interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Notre Dame wide receiver Chris Finke, Indiana State linebacker Jonas Griffith, Arkansas tight end Chase Harrell, Baylor running back Jamycal Hasty, Fresno State fullback Josh Hokit, Alabama safety Jared Mayden and North Central quarterback Broc Rutter.