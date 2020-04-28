Andy Reid: Dustin Colquitt is one of the greatest Chiefs of all-time

Getty Images

Dustin Colquitt said farewell to Kansas City late on Monday night and the Chiefs officially released their longtime punter on Tuesday.

Colquitt spent the last 15 years with the team and has played more games for the Chiefs than any other player in history. He is also the franchise leader for average yards per punt, net average yards per punt and postseason games played.

“Dustin is one of the greatest Chiefs of all-time and I’m grateful I had the opportunity to coach him these past seven years,” Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid said in a statement. “The longevity of his career here in Kansas City shows you just how consistently he has performed at a high level. Beyond his impact on the field, he was a great teammate and leader. I will always be a huge Dustin Colquitt fan.”

With Colquitt off the roster, the Chiefs are moving forward with Tyler Newsome and Tommy Townsend.