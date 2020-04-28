Bears agree to terms with 11 undrafted rookies

Getty Images

The Bears confirmed over the weekend that they had agreed to terms with linebacker Ladarius Mack as an undrafted free agent and they officially announced the addition of Khalil Mack‘s younger brother on Tuesday.

Mack is one of 11 undrafted rookies who have agreed to terms with the Bears in the last few days and he’s one of two members of the class who has an older brother in the NFL.

Former Mississippi State defensive tackle Lee Autry is the younger brother of Colts defensive lineman Denico Autry. The younger Autry started all four games he played last year and recorded 12 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a half-sack.

The Bears also agreed to terms with Yale guard Dieter Eiselen, Maryland linebacker Keandre Jones, Western Illinois linebacker LaCale London, Florida International running back Napoleon Maxwell, Duke defensive tackle Trevor McSwain, Oregon State running back Artavis Pierce, Florida Atlantic linebacker Rashad Smith, LSU tackle Badara Traore and Kentucky wide receiver Ahmad Wagner.