Bengals agree to terms with 10 undrafted free agents

The Bengals didn’t draft a running back or a tight end this month, but they added one of each as part of a 10-player group of undrafted rookies.

Devwah Whaley spent the last four years as part of the backfield at Arkansas and closed out his time with the Razorbacks by running 69 times for 278 yards and four touchdowns. He’ll try to earn a spot behind Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard in Cincinnati.

The new tight end is Mitchell Wilcox, who started 38 games during his time at South Florida. He’s the school’s all-time leader in catches, receiving yards and touchdowns for a tight end.

Georgia defensive tackle Tyler Clark, Oregon State guard Clay Cordasco, Kansas State defensive tackle Trey Dishon, East Carolina defensive end Kendall Futrell, Iowa State tackle Josh Knipfel, Iowa State linebacker Marcel Spears Jr., Darmouth cornerback Isiah Swann and Wake Forest wide receiver Scotty Washington are the other undrafted additions to the Bengals roster.