Bengals claim Austin Calitro off waivers

Getty Images

The Bengals added some more depth at linebacker, because they can.

Via Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Bengals have claimed linebacker Austin Calitro off waivers.

Calitro started four games for the Jaguars last year, but was released after the draft when they signed undrafted rookies. He has also spent time with the Seahawks, Browns, 49ers, and Jets.

The Bengals spent the offseason upgrading their defense, spending heavily on the line and secondary in free agency, and using the first pick in the fourth round on linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither.