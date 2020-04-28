Bills appeared to be trying to trade up for Lions pick Logan Stenberg

Getty Images

When the Lions selected Kentucky guard Logan Stenberg in the fourth round of the draft, they were getting him just in time.

That’s because the Bills had been trying to trade up in the fourth round, apparently to take Stenberg themselves.

Although the Bills haven’t specifically confirmed that they wanted to draft Stenberg, General Manager Brandon Beane said he was trying to trade up for an offensive lineman but the trade was called off because that offensive lineman was picked just before the spot the Bills were trading into. Ryan Talbot of NewYorkUpstate.com connects the dots and concludes that Stenberg is the offensive lineman the Bills were targeting.

Stenberg was viewed by many draft analysts as an excellent value where the Lions got him, 121st overall. So it wouldn’t be surprising if the Bills were one of multiple teams considering a move up to grab him.