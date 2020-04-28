Broncos cut Ka’John Armstrong

Getty Images

The Broncos waived offensive tackle Ka'John Armstrong on Tuesday.

Armstrong, 23, has never played in an NFL regular-season game.

He joined the Broncos’ practice squad late last season and signed a futures contract after the season.

Armstrong participated in the Browns’ minicamp last May after going undrafted out of Eastern Michigan. He went to training camp with Cleveland.

The Browns cut him during training camp, and he joined the Jaguars.

Armstrong spent time on the Jaguars’ practice squad last season.