Browns bring back Rashard Higgins

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins hit the open market last month, but he won’t be leaving the Browns.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that Higgins has re-signed with the team. It is a one-year deal.

Higgins was a 2016 fifth-round pick and he’s played in 54 games over the last four seasons. He played in 10 of those games last season and had four catches for 55 yards and a touchdown.

Higgins has 76 catches for 1,016 yards and seven touchdowns over the course of his entire career.

The Browns drafted Donovan Peoples-Jones to their receiving corps in the sixth round of the draft. Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry, Taywan Taylor, Damion Ratley and KhaDarel Hodge return from last season.