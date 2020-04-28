Browns G.M.: Baker Mayfield “focused and determined” to move past 2019

Getty Images

Even though new Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and General Manager Andrew Berry haven’t had the opportunity to work with Baker Mayfield in person this offseason, there’s a sense that Mayfield is as different as the personnel around him.

Berry said during an interview with ESPN Radio Tuesday that he thinks his third-year quarterback will thrive this year under a new coaching staff.

“I can assure you there’s nobody who’s more focused and determined to put last year behind him and take a step forward than him,’’ Berry said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “We’re excited about the environment that we’ve created around that position and around that room in general, and we really do expect him to have a fantastic year. I know Kevin and the staff have done a really nice job with the virtual offseason so far, implementing the new system and we think that he’ll be able to thrive in it this season.”

Mayfield regressed badly last season, but the Browns were kind of a dysfunctional mess, and the tension between former coach Freddie Kitchens and former offensive coordinator Todd Monken was part of the problem.

“Every season is a season where you want all of your players to take a step forward and every year you want your quarterback to play well and we have full confidence that Baker will do that,’’ Berry said. “I do think, at least my reflections watching last year’s film coming in, a lot of it is tied to circumstance and environment because part of our job on the offensive side of the ball is to create an environment where the quarterback can be successful because it’s the most important position in our sport, and that’s something that we certainly set out to do this offseason, and we’re excited to see what Baker does moving forward.”

Mayfield also has more help this year, after they acquired new tackles in Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin, along with tight end Austin Hooper to go with his existing set of receivers and backs.