Browns won’t give out Joe Thomas’s No. 73

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 28, 2020, 1:51 PM EDT
After the Browns selected offensive tackle Jedrick Wills in the first round of the draft, there was some talk that he would wear the No. 73 that Joe Thomas wore in Cleveland. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski shut that down.

Although Thomas’s number isn’t officially retired, Stefanski said he doesn’t want anyone wearing it on his watch — even though Thomas offered to let Wills wear it.

“First of all, I think that’s very gracious of Joe to offer that number, but I just didn’t think that was the right thing to do for a bunch of different reasons, and I told Jed that,” Stefanski said on ESPN Radio, via Cleveland.com. “The good news is I get to assign these numbers. So I made sure that he knew what numbers were available.”

Wills revealed on social media that he’ll be wearing No. 71.

  3. Some day there’ll be a statue of Joe Thomas outside Cleveland Browns Stadium. That’s precisely the problem with the Browns..Never before has an above average,but not great,player been so celebrated for being a loser.

  6. I’m all in favor of not retiring numbers officially, but rather choose not to issue them to new players for a non-disclosed amount of time… eventually some of these numbers will need to be re-instated which won’t be pretty!

    The Bears and the Giants each have about 14 numbers retired so far!!

  7. Wow. I mean, nice player and everything, but seriously? Are they that desperate to promote their better players in recent years.

    What’s next, avoid handing out Alex Mack’s number?

    I sort of agree. On one hand, the loyalty by him is refreshing and classy, but they were so bad when he was there, it only appears like he was this incredible player.

    The Jets do this, the Steelers kinda do stuff like this, too. If the team or the media does a lot of self promoting, it’s how it happens.

    I out Joe Thomas maybe a tick above a Matt Light. Very good, even maybe great, but not quite HOF material.

    If you’re going to retire a jersey, at least have the guy be in the HOF.

    Your opinion and a fart in a windstorm have a lot in common.

