Browns won’t give out Joe Thomas’s No. 73

Getty Images

After the Browns selected offensive tackle Jedrick Wills in the first round of the draft, there was some talk that he would wear the No. 73 that Joe Thomas wore in Cleveland. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski shut that down.

Although Thomas’s number isn’t officially retired, Stefanski said he doesn’t want anyone wearing it on his watch — even though Thomas offered to let Wills wear it.

“First of all, I think that’s very gracious of Joe to offer that number, but I just didn’t think that was the right thing to do for a bunch of different reasons, and I told Jed that,” Stefanski said on ESPN Radio, via Cleveland.com. “The good news is I get to assign these numbers. So I made sure that he knew what numbers were available.”

Wills revealed on social media that he’ll be wearing No. 71.