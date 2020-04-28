Cardinals expect Kyler Murray to “grow a lot” this season

Getty Images

Kyler Murray had a good enough rookie season that he won offensive rookie of the year honors.

The Cardinals quarterback completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 3,722 yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

The best part for the Cardinals was Murray wasn’t satisfied. The 5-10-1 record didn’t sit well with him, considering he’s won everywhere he’s been.

The Cardinals expect Murray to grow between year one and year two.

“I think it comes down to the professional side of it, and that’s the way he studies, the way he prepares,” Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim told Mike Tirico on NBC Sports’ Lunch Talk Live on Tuesday. “Not that he didn’t before, but we all know that to be an elite quarterback in this league, you have to be prepared mentally more than anything else, and I think the guy has shown that he’s got a tremendous skill-set. The athleticism is off the charts. I think he’s even a better pure passer than people have anticipated, but the thing that’s gonna separate him is the ability to process, to see things, to make good decisions, get the ball out of his hands, don’t take so many sacks. I think those are the areas that you’re going to see him grow in 2020.”

It will help that Murray has another play-making weapon in DeAndre Hopkins.