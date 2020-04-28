Chase Young is the early favorite for defensive rookie of the year

Getty Images

Washington pass rusher Chase Young, the second overall pick in the 2020 draft, is regarded as a can’t-miss prospect. The oddsmakers agree.

Via the DraftKings Sportsbook, Young is the +200 favorite (bet $100 to win $200) to win defensive rookie of the year.

Next are Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (+500), Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen (+900), Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. (+1,100), Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (+1,600), Jaguars pass rusher K’Lavon Chaisson (+2,000), Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (+2,000), Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown (+2,500), 49ers defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (+2,500), and Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks (+2,500).

Young is the favorite for a reason, but Chaisson is an intriguing option at +2,000. Given the presence of other quality defenders around him, Chaisson could enjoy favorable matchups and thus enhanced opportunities to create havoc and/or to rack up sacks, which will get him plenty of attention when it’s time to cast votes.

Chaisson also has an electric personality, which could help him stand out — even if he’s playing for a team that currently doesn’t.