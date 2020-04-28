Christian Covington signs with Broncos

Getty Images

The Broncos have added some veteran help to their defensive line.

Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports that they are signing defensive tackle Christian Covington to a one-year contract. The deal is worth up to $1.75 million with $625,000 guaranteed.

Covington played in every game for the Cowboys last season and made six starts. He had 28 tackles and a sack in those appearances. Covington spent the previous four seasons with the Texans as a rotational player on their defensive line.

The Broncos have re-signed defensive linemen Shelby Harris and Joel Heath while Derek Wolfe left for Baltimore. They also traded for Jurrell Casey and drafted McTelvin Agim in the third round.