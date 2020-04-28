Cleveland announces dates and sites for 2021 NFL Draft

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 28, 2020, 11:38 AM EDT
Before any more people decided they’re fond of the way the 2020 NFL Draft was conducted, Cleveland officials announced plans for next year’s draft extravaganza.

The Greater Cleveland Sports Commission announced the 2021 NFL Draft will be held April 29-May 1 in downtown Cleveland, at locations around FirstEnergy Stadium and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. That’s a week later than normal, but it might be time the league needs if the season and postseason is delayed.

Assuming the world is back to normal by then, it would be a return to the kind of major event the league was used to conducting before the COVID-19 pandemic forced them into last weekend’s stay-at-home draft.

The league has already announced the 2022 NFL Draft would head back to Las Vegas to make up for the party they missed the chance to host, but Cleveland was already on the books.

“We’re excited for Cleveland to ‘Rock The Clock’ as the host of next year’s NFL Draft and NFL Draft Experience — assuming large gatherings can take place without compromising the well-being of participants,” president and CEO of Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and Destination Cleveland David Gilbert said in a statement. “We, along with our partners at the NFL, the Cleveland Browns and the City of Cleveland, are steadfast in our commitment to ensuring the health and safety of all spectators and participants. We’re working tirelessly to make this the best Draft event yet — for the NFL and its fans as well as for the Cleveland community.”

Of course, the assumption that things will be normal next spring is far from a guarantee, especially if there’s no reliable testing and vaccine procedures in place in the United States.

6 responses to “Cleveland announces dates and sites for 2021 NFL Draft

  1. stop holding your breath for a vaccine. there isnt one for the common cold, flu or sars for that matter, you’re not getting one for this. time to just deal with it

  2. Not fond of the draft this year by a long shot. Lets get back to the glitz and bang. Boos and cheers. Crowds and booze!

    Just stop with the misinformation. We have reliable testing, it just takes time to manufacture them. In a year, you don’t think we’ll have enough tests?

    The only vaccine you should count on is herd immunity, which you get by having young and healthy people out in public so it will run through the population. Keeping everyone locked up in their houses just delays the inevitable and destroys the economy. We used to understand this.

  5. I’ll be at the Vegas draft in 2022. I will pass on the Cleveland draft. No offense to the fine people of Cleveland, but Lake Erie smells.

  6. I’m in the minority on this, but I enjoyed this year’s draft a lot more than in years past. Views into the homes of players, coaches and GMs was enjoyable, especially those with their families milling around. Trades went off with out a hitch, and fans still got to boo Roger Goodell.

    I’ll take that every time over the tired old order of of a arena full of intoxicated fans screaming and yelling about players who haven’t yet played a down in the NFL.

