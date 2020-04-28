Coleman Shelton signs tender with Rams, Jeff Holland waived

Getty Images

Offensive lineman Coleman Shelton signed his exclusive rights free agent tender with the Los Angeles Rams on Monday.

Additionally, the team waived linebacker Jeff Holland.

Shelton appeared in 11 games last season for the Rams with most of his snaps coming on special teams units. A former undrafted free agent out of the University of Washington, Shelton spent time with the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers before finding a landing spot with the Rams.

Holland was an undrafted free agent signing of the Denver Broncos in 2018 and appeared in three games for the team with six tackles. He spent time with the Cardinals, Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers last year before landing on the Rams’ practice squad in December. He signed a futures contract with the team in January.