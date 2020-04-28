Devin McCourty looking forward to taking Kyle Dugger under his wing

Posted by Josh Alper on April 28, 2020, 9:32 AM EDT
Devin McCourty is heading into his 11th season, so there’s a couple of ways he could have reacted to the Patriots choosing a safety with their first pick in the NFL Draft.

One of those ways would be to see Kyle Dugger’s arrival as a move designed to push him out the door in the not too distant future and the other would be to impart as much knowledge to the rookie as possible in hopes of making the Patriots Defense as good as possible in the near term. On the podcast he hosts with his brother Jason, McCourty said he’ll be taking door No. 2.

McCourty said he has spoken to Dugger and appreciates that the rookie is “ready to work.”

“You never compete with a guy at your position because you never go against each other,” McCourty said, via MassLive.com. “You are battling at the position, but the competition is against the receivers on your team, then eventually the preseason games, the regular season. I have always tried to develop great bonds with guys who have come in there. I think that is part of being a leader and I think that is part of who you want to be as a person. That is what I love . . . I am excited to get Kyle in there.”

Dugger is making the move from Division II Lenoir-Rhyne to the NFL, so there figure to be some stumbling blocks for him to navigate in the future. McCourty should be a good shoulder for him to lean on as he does.

5 responses to “Devin McCourty looking forward to taking Kyle Dugger under his wing

  1. This guys gonna be a headache to deal with on the field – I was kinda hoping he slid to the Bills. Happy with our picks, but not looking forward to scheming around him for the next 7-10 years.

  3. McCourty was talking possible retirement at the Superbowl two years ago, and is getting older, so this is not really surprising. Nor is Belichick pushing McCourty, one of his favorite players, out the door. This pick is for the near future, and given that Lenoir-Rhyne is a DII school, Dugger will need some time to adapt to the NFL anyway. Belichick, as has been well documented, loves rangy safeties with versatility (see his comments about Ed Reed or even Troy Polamalu, who was much more a strong safety than the players we’re discussing), and that’s what McCourty has been for the Patriots. This is more of a mentorship scenario than a competitive one.

  4. cheekflamingoz says:
    April 28, 2020 at 9:39 am
    6 0 Rate This

    ———————

    He’s basically a hungrier, less lazy Jamie Collins, IMO. He’s really humble because of his path, which means BB will morph this guy into a player.

    If BB gets a coachable raw talent, watch out.

    This guy, Jennings and Uche, are going to wreak havoc all across the line. As predicted, Uche can be a 3-4 MLB on the weakside, or you can subrush him on the weakside on 3rds as well.

    BB has 3 chesspieces taken with the first 3 picks which means the QBs are going to be terrorized.

