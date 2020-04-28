Dustin Colquitt says goodbye to the Chiefs

Getty Images

The Chiefs will have a new punter in 2020.

Dustin Colquitt, who has had the punting job in Kansas City for 15 years, posted on Instagram that he is leaving.

“I have enjoyed my time in Chiefs Kingdom, all things come to an end, sometimes sooner than you hoped, prayed & pleaded for them to,” Colquitt wrote. “I’ll miss walking into the building & smelling the coffee, talking to everyone . . . it took me forever to weave through some of the most loving people you’d ever hope to work with. I was a young kid when I first walked into Arrowhead . . . hell, the indoor facility used to be 70 yards. Holding this post for 15 years has been an honor that I never took for granted. Thank you KC.”

It appears that the Chiefs decided to cut the 37-year-old Colquitt to save the $2 million he would have been paid this season. The Chiefs signed punter Tyler Newsome to a contract that pays him just $610,000, and they may plan to bring in another low-priced punter to compete for the job in camp.

Colquitt has played 238 games with the Chiefs. Among active players, only Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald (250) and Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach (244) have played in more games with their current teams.