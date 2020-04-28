Four more workers at Allegiant Stadium test positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

Four more construction workers at Allegiant Stadium have tested positive for COVID-19, the companies in charge of the project said in a statement obtained by KLAS.

Seven workers on the project now have confirmation that they contracted coronavirus.

Mortenson-McCarthy, the joint venture in charge of the project, has required workers to wear face coverings since April 20.

The statement said the companies also have implemented “an on-site permit process for project partners,” increased monitoring and “shifted certain work activities to a night shift in an effort to reduce congestion.”

More than 4,000 craft workers and various trade partners and vendors are working on the $2.5 billion, 65,000-seat stadium.

The stadium is scheduled to open this summer, but a recent report indicated the Raiders have investigated options that include playing games in Salt Lake City, Phoenix and San Diego, though those are far down the list of options.