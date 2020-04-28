Giants claim Montre Hartage off of waivers

Getty Images

Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham had the same job with the Dolphins last year and one of his players from Miami will be joining him with his new team.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Giants have claimed safety Montre Hartage off of waivers. The Dolphins dropped Hartage as they cleared space on their roster Monday to make room for drafted and undrafted rookies.

Hartage signed with the Dolphins after going undrafted last April and landed on the practice squad after failing to make the team. He was promoted to the active roster in December and played in four games, including a 36-20 loss to the Giants.

Hartage had eight tackles in those appearances and joins a safety group that includes Jabrill Peppers, Julian Love, Nate Ebner and second-round pick Xavier McKinney.