It’s official: Saints announce one-year deal with Jameis Winston

Getty Images

It was close. It was closer. Now, it’s official.

The Saints announced agreement on a one-year deal with Jameis Winston. He will backup Drew Brees and Taysom Hill.

Saints coach Sean Payton has said the team will have all three quarterbacks active on game day, with Hill playing a Swiss Army-knife role. Winston replaces Teddy Bridgewater, who left for Carolina in free agency.

Saints assistant G.M. Jeff Ireland confirmed the team’s interest in Winston in a radio interview this week.

Winston’s agreement came a day after unrestricted free agent signings no longer factor into the formula the league uses to determine compensatory draft picks.

Winston is only 26, and he threw for 5,109 yards last season. But he also threw 30 interceptions in 2019, and Winston underwent offseason arthroscopic knee surgery and eye surgery.

Winston ranked second on PFT’s list of top 25 remaining free agents behind only former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.