It’s official: Saints announce one-year deal with Jameis Winston

Posted by Charean Williams on April 28, 2020, 6:11 PM EDT
Getty Images

It was close. It was closer. Now, it’s official.

The Saints announced agreement on a one-year deal with Jameis Winston. He will backup Drew Brees and Taysom Hill.

Saints coach Sean Payton has said the team will have all three quarterbacks active on game day, with Hill playing a Swiss Army-knife role. Winston replaces Teddy Bridgewater, who left for Carolina in free agency.

Saints assistant G.M. Jeff Ireland confirmed the team’s interest in Winston in a radio interview this week.

Winston’s agreement came a day after unrestricted free agent signings no longer factor into the formula the league uses to determine compensatory draft picks.

Winston is only 26, and he threw for 5,109 yards last season. But he also threw 30 interceptions in 2019, and Winston underwent offseason arthroscopic knee surgery and eye surgery.

Winston ranked second on PFT’s list of top 25 remaining free agents behind only former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.

Permalink 21 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

21 responses to “It’s official: Saints announce one-year deal with Jameis Winston

  1. But no scandal, no outrage over it, unlike the hot mess hysteria over the Packers drafting Love.

  3. Jameis Winston was near-sighted.
    He just had Lasik surgery.
    Combined with the unparalleled tutelage of Payton and Brees,
    Watch for a huge jump in accuracy and performance in Winstons’ game!

  7. For many years, Brees was at or near the league lead in passing yards, but also was usually near the league lead in interceptions. In the last few years, the Saints have moved to a more run-heavy offense that has made Brees have the most efficient seasons of his career (in fact, some of the most efficient seasons in NFL history). So, if they can work the same juju on Jaboo that they used on Brees the last couple years, this could be a really smooth fit.

  8. “rho1953 says:
    April 28, 2020 at 6:13 pm
    But no scandal, no outrage over it, unlike the hot mess hysteria over the Packers drafting Love.”

    There would have been outrage if the Saints had squandered a first round pick while alienating their Hall of Fame starter.

  9. Winston ranked second on PFT’s list of top 25 remaining free agents behind only former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.
    ==============================================

    Not because of anything football related.

  10. …and through no fault of their own, all the crab legs at Pier 424 and restaurants on Bourbon Street begin to live in fear….

  11. If, as Payton has said, Hill has the skills to be a starting QB then why sign Winston? Why you give up a roster spot and a bunch of cash when you already have a guy you just paid a bunch of money to do the same job?

  12. I really do not understand a one-year deal. It’s hardly enough time to even learn the playbook and then it’s over.

  13. welcome to the Who Dats Jameis hope you gotta big appetite cuz we plan on chowing down on them W’s. But Ima need you to be ready to step in in case ole Breesus mighty thumb needs a rest.

  15. I’m hoping Winston figures it out in NO. He’s got talent. He’s great coaches in Payton and Lombardi. If he can’t figure it out there, I’m not sure he’ll get another chance.

  16. LMAO! Brees+Taysom already $29m, then add Winston, whereas Bridgewater’s only $25m. This is why it’s always a bad idea to fill your roster based on Nostalgia rather than the future.

  17. Hill is still set to be the franchise QB when Drew retires. Winston needs to be the team player and “be ready, just like Teddy!” Getting another shot to develop and show other teams that you should be their starting QB. If not, expect to be the backup to Hill or others until you fade away.

  18. mrbigass says:
    April 28, 2020 at 6:35 pm
    If, as Payton has said, Hill has the skills to be a starting QB then why sign Winston? Why you give up a roster spot and a bunch of cash when you already have a guy you just paid a bunch of money to do the same job?
    _________

    Get back to me when Jameis lines up at TE or WR

  19. I love all these people that know how to manage the salary cap in this comments section. Meanwhile the Saints always seem to make it work…

  20. This is an indicator of how much they trust Taysom Hill. Just like Teddy Bridgewater was prior to Winston.

  21. Out of him, Cam, Flacco (Scarecrow), RosenP, Favre, and Leinart, Crablegs has the most upside.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.