Getty Images

Jaguars guard Andrew Norwell traded a bit of money for some security.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Jaguars restructured the deal of the big-ticket guard.

Instead of his $11.5 million in non-guaranteed base salary this year, he’s getting $9 million guaranteed, with $2.5 million available in incentives.

Norwell was a prize free agent in 2018, under the previous administration, but so much has changed around Jacksonville since Tom Coughlin was shown the door.