Jameis Winston put his “ego aside” to get “Harvard education” in QB play

Posted by Charean Williams on April 28, 2020, 8:18 PM EDT
Jameis Winston once played with a Harvard-educated quarterback in Ryan Fitzpatrick. He now expects to get a Harvard-football education from Sean Payton and Drew Brees in New Orleans.

That was a reason the quarterback decided to sign with the Saints.

“Being a part of the New Orleans Saints, being a part with Drew Brees, Taysom Hill, Sean Payton, coach Joe Lombardi, coach Pete Carmichael. When you think about that room, that’s like a Harvard education in quarterback school,” Winston said on Instagram Live on Tuesday. “I wanted to put my ego aside, put the money [aside], think about my family, think about my career. [There] was no better position than to be in the same room with someone that I’ve really looked up to, someone that I’ve admired since I’ve been playing this game in Drew Brees.”

The Saints announced the one-year deal with Winston on Tuesday. It’s not like he had a starting opportunity elsewhere, so New Orleans makes sense.

Teddy Bridgewater signed with the Panthers in free agency to become their starting quarterback after two seasons backing up Brees with the Saints.

Winston will have a chance to hit free agency again next March.

“I’ve done some great things with the Bucs,” Winston said. “I’m going to miss being a starting quarterback. But you never know what happens. I think this is just a great and a unique step to join Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints and learn from him, learn from one of the best to ever do it and make a great transition in my career.

“There’s a proverb: Humility comes before honor, so I have to humble myself. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be with Drew Brees and to be with the New Orleans Saints and just prepare, just prepare for when my next opportunity is going to present itself.”

10 responses to “Jameis Winston put his “ego aside” to get “Harvard education” in QB play

  2. I wanted to put my ego aside, put the money [aside], think about my family, think about my career.

    Translation: Nobody else wanted me and I’m happy to even have a job.

  3. It’s not as if Bruce Arians doesn’t know what he’s doing with Jameis Winston. With the Saints, Winston will learn from Sean Payton how to lose close playoff games in the fourth quarter.

  4. It’s honestly the smartest decision he’ll make in his career. This was a very immature young man who was forced into being the face of a franchise when he was not prepared to do so at all, and he suffered for it. Now he has a chance to sit and learn behind a better QB and be mentored by some of the best offensive minds we currently have in the league. If you don’t think there is any salvaging of his career at age 26 and post-LASIK surgery then please don’t act surprised if it happens, cause imo in that organization there’s a good chance of it.

  6. I put my ego aside and I’ll be putting the ball in the other teams hands, because thats how I’ve rolled my entire career.. who Dat throwing the ball to the wrong guy

  8. Hey, I’m not writing Jamis Winston off. He’s still in his mid twenties and if he can actually LEARN the position he could possibly become a really solid starter. He’s on a “show me” one year contract So we’ll see what happens. I remember years ago when a man name Jim Plunkett played for the New England and got his brains beat in for 8 years, went to the 49ers for two years, and was set to just finish out his career as a backup with the Oakland / L.A. Raiders where he won 2 Super Bowls and was named MVP in one of then. I thought it was the greatest comeback since Lazarus.

  9. Winston has arm talent and enough time for a second act. He has to simply stop “locking on” to his receivers. If he can just get to his second and third progressions quicker, he can be effective starter on an offense that has run/pass balance. However, his days of just letting it rip are over.

