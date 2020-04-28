John Lynch says Jalen Hurd has been cleared from back injury

Getty Images

The 49ers picked up a pair of wide receivers in this year’s draft, but their list of wideouts making their professional debuts in 2020 may not be limited to first-rounder Brandon Aiyuk and seventh-rounder Jauan Jennings.

Jalen Hurd was a third-round pick last year and he caught two touchdowns in the team’s first preseason game, but a stress fracture in his back put him on the sideline for the rest of the year. Hurd has been rehabbing at the team’s facility and General Manager John Lynch said his health has improved enough that the team thinks he can get back on the field this season.

“He is cleared. We’re ramping him up. We are very optimistic,” Lynch said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I don’t want to be overly optimistic because last year we saw some progress and then we had some setbacks. . . . We love his skill set. We love his mindset. Now it’s time to put it all to work.”

Hurd played running back at Tennessee before moving to receiver after transferring to Baylor for his final season and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan mused about his ability to play tight end as well. If all remains well with his return to health, that versatility could provide a new wrinkle to the 49ers offense.