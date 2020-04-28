Leonard Fournette promises to work hard, wherever he plays this year

Getty Images

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette still hasn’t been traded, despite the team’s efforts. But he wants everyone to know that he’ll be a hard worker wherever he’s playing.

Fournette, who has a reputation in some circles as a “pain in the ass,” wrote on Twitter that he won’t be that this season.

“I don’t know what the future holds but I promise that every day I’m gonna bust my ass. I know it’s a business and I’ll be ready at my best for the next season,” Fournette wrote.

Fournette is due $4.1 million this season, and it’s possible that the Jaguars simply aren’t going to find a team willing to take on that salary cap hit. If so, he may stick around knowing his team didn’t want him. At least he’s vowing he won’t be an unhappy camper.