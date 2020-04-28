NFL: Tom Brady’s meeting with Byron Leftwich wasn’t a violation

Posted by Mike Florio on April 28, 2020, 11:37 AM EDT
Getty Images

The NFL has spoken. Even if plenty of teams won’t be buying it.

After repeated requests for comment from PFT regarding last week’s news that Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady wandered into the wrong house while trying to meet with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, the league has issued a statement regarding the question of whether the meeting violated offseason rules: “We made an inquiry and determined there was no violation. It was a brief personal visit and Tom picked up the playbook.”

The inquiry may have been limited to simply asking Brady what he was doing and accepting his response at face value, something the league definitely wasn’t inclined to do five years ago when pursuing the scorched-earth — and scientifically flawed — #DeflateGate investigation. The inquiry may not have included meaningful follow-up questions, like this one: “Why did you need to go pick up the playbook when the playbook is on an iPad and they could have just sent it to your house?”

Or this one: “Why did you have duffel bags and what was in them?”

There’s been a palpable sense in league circles that the Buccaneers are playing fast and loose with the rules when it comes to both the courtship of Tom Brady and the effort to get him up to speed for the 2020 season. And it’s safe to say that people with other teams who complained about Brady meeting with Leftwich will not be placated by the league’s statement, especially since some believe that any meeting with a coach before the offseason program starts, especially away from the team’s facility, violates the rules.

Then there’s the fact that the league glossed over the fact that Brady’s trip to Leftwich’s house violated the relevant stay-at-home order in Florida. Given that the league (along with ESPN, the NFLPA, and everyone in the media) similarly glossed over the fact that multiple agents violated stay-at-home orders to travel to the homes of draft picks in order to get a few free seconds of TV time on Thursday and Friday night, that really isn’t a surprise.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “NFL: Tom Brady’s meeting with Byron Leftwich wasn’t a violation

  1. good, be done with this. and regarding the duffel bags, they could be anything. not illegal to have bags with you.

  4. of course not, he was no longer playing for a coach and team annually dominating a bunch of jealous owners crying to goodel.

  5. Wow. Goodell.

    If Brady did this a Pats uni, there is no question NE would be docked a draft pick.

    Amazing to watch Goodell cheat like this.

    I am a diehard Pats fan, but this is a clear cut violation at this particular time based on NFL’s current policy.

    Also, it completely shows bad leadership by Brady and the NFL to enable stupid people to pretend social distancing should not be taken very seriously. What on earth happened to these people’s college degrees? Seriously.

    Why do people reject fact and science? It’s bad enough our president does it.

  6. What do you think the NFL are going to do… slow this thing down. It’s one of the few revenue generating things that is happening in the entire world of sports. The NFL and some of the media have been trying to pry Brady away from the Patriots for years and finally got their wish and the money will be insane. They aren’t going to come down hard on Tampa for anything. That’s for sure.

  7. The duffel bag was probably full of footballs and he was giving Leftwich a tutorial on how to properly deflate them so the equipment guys can get trained properly before the season.

  10. You know that this means nothing. The NFL doesn’t even play fair with its rules for anything. Repeat drug or domestic abusers are routinely slapped on the wrist. The Green Bay Packers cheat to gain yards they cannot do without using the defensive pre-snap penalty loophole. There is nothing here. Rules? Don’t matter jack.

  12. Enough crying, and enough end of the world lock yourself in your basement, and never come out nonsense. Lets get back to football

  13. What would we do without you policing the football world for every tickytak violation of constitutionally sketchy stay at home orders? Thank you for your service!

  14. arealisticpackerfan says:
    April 28, 2020 at 11:47 am
    The duffel bag was probably full of footballs and he was giving Leftwich a tutorial on how to properly deflate them so the equipment guys can get trained properly before the season.

    7 13 Rate This

    ——————

    Right, and the tooth fairy left you $5 under your pillow last night for a Hungry Man dinner for your mom to microwave tonight in that basement of yours.

    Please do not use a computer if your IQ is below 100.

  15. There’s been a palpable sense in league circles that the Buccaneers are playing fast and loose with the rules when it comes to both the courtship of Tom Brady and the effort to get him up to speed for the 2020 season.
    ==============
    Impossible!!! The Patriots are the only team in the history of the NFL to ever bend, or break, or even approach the limits of a rule. At least that is what fans of 31 other teams have lead me to believe. And since New England is the only team that “the league bends over backwards for, to allow them to just cheat and cheat and cheat”, there is obviously nothing to see here. The Bucs dont get preferential treatment, so the evidence is clear that nothing improper occurred…

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.