Ravens agree to terms with D.J. Fluker

Getty Images

Veteran offensive lineman D.J. Fluker wasn’t out of a job long.

Fluker was released by the Seahawks on Sunday as part of the post-draft roster shuffling in Seattle and he’s already found a new home. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Fluker has agreed to terms with the Ravens.

Fluker spent the last two seasons playing right guard for the Seahawks and started 23 games while with Seattle. He spent one season with the Giants and played four years with the Chargers after opening his career as a 2013 first-round pick.

The veteran will likely move into consideration for the right guard job left open in Baltimore as a result of Marshal Yanda’s retirement. Ben Powers, 2020 third-round pick Tyre Phillips and 2020 fourth-round pick Ben Bredeson should also be in the mix.