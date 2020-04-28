Ravens exercise Marlon Humphrey’s 2021 option

Getty Images

Count Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey as one of the 2017 first-round picks whose fifth-year options have been exercised.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the paperwork to exercise that option has been filed on Tuesday. The option, which will pay Humphrey the average of the 3rd-25th top-paid cornerbacks, is guaranteed in the case of injury only.

Humphrey was the 16th overall pick in 2017 and has been a regular in the Ravens’ deep cornerback group since arriving in Baltimore. He had 65 tackles, three interceptions and two forced fumbles last season.

The Ravens re-signed Jimmy Smith this offseason, so they remain deep at corner with Humphrey and Marcus Peters also on hand. The next question for the team and Humphrey is whether they can agree on a long-term deal.