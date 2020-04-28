Report: Bashaud Breeland arrested on five charges

Getty Images

Police arrested Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland in York, South Carolina, on Tuesday, The State reports.

Breeland faces five charges — resisting arrest, transporting alcohol in a motor vehicle with the seal broken, open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle, possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams of hash and driving without a license.

He was booked in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Chiefs said they were aware of the situation, the newspaper reports.

Breeland, 28, signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Chiefs earlier this month.

He joined the Chiefs in 2019 and played all 16 games in the regular season with 15 starts. Breeland started all three postseason games and intercepted Jimmy Garoppolo in the Super Bowl.