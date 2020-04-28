Ryan Tannehill was unfazed by Tom Brady talk early in offseason

Posted by Charean Williams on April 28, 2020, 3:54 PM EDT
Ryan Tannehill heard the Tom Brady-to-Nashville rumors. How could he not?

But the Titans quarterback kept a let-the-chips-fall-where-they-may attitude that has served him well in his seven-year career. It helped him handle his many injuries in Miami. It helped him last season when the Dolphins traded him to the Titans, where he began his time in Tennessee as Marcus Mariota‘s backup.

And it helped him when the Titans became a favorite to sign Brady.

“I really didn’t know what was going to happen,” Tannehill said on a conference call with Titans beat writers on Tuesday. “Obviously, I knew we were in negotiations and kind of working on it, but you don’t know. As a player, you don’t know if those things are real, if they’re trying to play both sides of coin or what. I just tried to stay true to the things I believed in and lean on the people I love and just try to trust the process. I knew if they wanted me back, then we were going to get it worked out, and if they wanted to sign Tom, then they probably would have signed Tom. I try not listen too much to it. Obviously, I was aware of the situation. I knew it could be happening, but I wasn’t sitting at home stressed. ‘What could happen? What could happen?’ Because at that point, it was really kind of out of my hands. I’m thankful the way it worked out. I was excited to be back. I wanted to be back. I love the guys on the team. I like the direction this program is headed off what we did last year and how I think we can build on that going into my year two with this team. Obviously, excited to be back. Yeah, I wouldn’t say it was nerve-racking day by day or anything like that.”

Mariota now is a backup in Las Vegas; Brady signed with the Buccaneers; and the Titans now are unquestionably Tannehill’s team.

Tannehill signed a four-year, $118 million deal after his 117.5 passer rating and his 9.6 average yards per attempt both led the league last season.

Ryan Tannehill was unfazed by Tom Brady talk early in offseason

  1. I won’t be fazed either when Clay Travis is reporting it! He also had Peyton Manning going to Tennessee!

  2. The Titans blew it. They’ll regret not getting Brady and signing Tannehill to this fool’s gold contract.

    Can’t win with him.

  3. First off, pretty dumb point to say he handled his “many” injuries in Miami as if he was injury prone and not tough as nails.

    It took a dirty hit by the NFL man of the year to injure Tannehill.

    I’m not sure if you’ve noticed this but the Titans are pretty well a running team. They have this running back, Henry, and he’s pretty good.

  7. That’s because he’s now better than Brady. Was best qb in football when he took over from Mariota.

  8. Tannehill has really upped his game and at almost $30 million a year he’s not hurting for coin either.

  9. So Gronk retires then unretires, Arians drafts all defense last year with the exception of a Edelman wanna be in the slot, drafts almost all offense this year, sets Winston up for failure, and Brady showing zero enthusiasm throughout the season. Sounds like Gronk and Brady played patriot fans. Ouch.

  10. RT is a better QB now. Hate on that all you want but it is the truth.
    I hope he has a great 2nd season in Tennessee. And when and if Miami plays Tenn i will hope for him to have a bad game.
    All other games I hope he lights it up
    He is a class act and always has been. Gase ruined him in Miami and he proved the world wrong!!

  11. I would take RT over Brady anyway. Not the Brady of five years ago in the Patriots organization, but right now. I think the expectation bar has been raised way too high for the Bucs.

  12. Even Tannehill knew he was better than Brady last season. It was very painful to watch Brady waste a historic defense and special teams with his poor play.

  13. Tannehill was a guest on the Derrick Henry show last season, he’s not a difference maker, never has been.

  14. “Gase ruined him in Miami”

    What about the 5 years before Gase came to Miami?

    Never ever Ryan’s fault, is it?

