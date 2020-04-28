Seahawks add Jayson Stanley off waivers

Getty Images

The Seahawks announced the acquisition Jayson Stanley off of waivers on Tuesday.

Stanley was placed on waivers by the Jaguars earlier on Monday as they made cleared some space for new members of the team. The Jaguars listed Stanley as a wide receiver/cornerback, but the Seahawks announced him as a cornerback.

He played offense and special teams while at the University of Georgia. He moved to the defensive side of the ball after signing with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent. He failed to make the team and spent time on the practice squads in Miami and Jacksonville last year.

The Seahawks also claimed cornerback Linden Stephens off of waivers and traded for Quinton Dunbar to bolster their cornerback group this offseason.