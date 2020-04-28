Seahawks weren’t willing to extend $16.5 million UFA offer to Jadeveon Clowney

Getty Images

It’s not known what the Seahawks have offered defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. However, the team’s decision not to extend a UFA tender to Clowney means that whatever Seattle has offered falls below a 10-percent bump over what he made in 2019.

With a total salary of $15 million last year, $7 million of which was paid by the Texans, the Seahawks for an investment of $16.5 million could have used the same device that the Giants used on defensive end Markus Golden in order both to extend the ability to secure compensatory-pick consideration for the player and to acquire exclusive dibs on his services if he doesn’t sign with someone else by July 22.

Clowney was believed to be looking for $20 million initially in free agency, but his expectations reportedly dropped after weeks passed with no real interest in his services. Whatever he ultimately gets, the Seahawks currently weren’t willing to keep him for another year at $16.5 million.

The inability to take a physical imposed by team doctors surely has impacted Clowney’s market. Once facilities re-open and travel restrictions relax, it will be interested to see whether Clowney’s wait will continue.