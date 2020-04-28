Seahawks weren’t willing to extend $16.5 million UFA offer to Jadeveon Clowney

Posted by Mike Florio on April 28, 2020, 10:34 AM EDT
Getty Images

It’s not known what the Seahawks have offered defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. However, the team’s decision not to extend a UFA tender to Clowney means that whatever Seattle has offered falls below a 10-percent bump over what he made in 2019.

With a total salary of $15 million last year, $7 million of which was paid by the Texans, the Seahawks for an investment of $16.5 million could have used the same device that the Giants used on defensive end Markus Golden in order both to extend the ability to secure compensatory-pick consideration for the player and to acquire exclusive dibs on his services if he doesn’t sign with someone else by July 22.

Clowney was believed to be looking for $20 million initially in free agency, but his expectations reportedly dropped after weeks passed with no real interest in his services. Whatever he ultimately gets, the Seahawks currently weren’t willing to keep him for another year at $16.5 million.

The inability to take a physical imposed by team doctors surely has impacted Clowney’s market. Once facilities re-open and travel restrictions relax, it will be interested to see whether Clowney’s wait will continue.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Seahawks weren’t willing to extend $16.5 million UFA offer to Jadeveon Clowney

  1. Easy for me to say, it isnt my life/money. But it is mind boggling to the average person, to see the way some players deal with the financials. Are you really going to be hurting if you sign for 15 million instead of 16 million? Like Prescott insisting on 35 million per year. Why not ask for 35 million, and then come across as a team first guy when you compromise on 30 million? I grasp the idea of getting everything you can get, but in some cases, when the numbers are as astronomical as that, it seems absolutely stupid.

  2. Didn’t Seattle prior to the trade agree to not tag Clowney? Or was that just the Franchise Tag?

  3. Clowney can be very good if he puts forth the effort. Unfortunately, his effort seems to be just enough to get a paycheck. You can’t count on a player if you have to remind him to play hard on a particular down.

  5. When you take off plays and are injured frequently then asking for 20 million is just flat comical. If I pay a guy 20 million I need him to be a stud for 60 plays a game. Not 8.
    Anyone signing him north of 10 million is going to regret it.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.