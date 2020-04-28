Steelers pick up T.J. Watt’s fifth-year option

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 28, 2020, 2:07 PM EDT
The Steelers didn’t sign fullback Derek Watt this offseason so they’d only have one.

The team announced Tuesday that they were picking up the fifth-year option on outside linebacker T.J. Watt‘s rookie contract.

This one was as #asexpected as any such decision  this year, as the No. 30 overall pick in 2017 has developed into one of the top defensive players in the league.

He had 14.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries last season, when he was named All-Pro and the team’s Most Valuable Player.

8 responses to "Steelers pick up T.J. Watt's fifth-year option

  2. They will have to wait until after next year to sign him to a new contract because they have no cap to do it. I can see them letting Smith-Schuster, Connor and Dupree walk away and maybe even Tuitt to make it happen.

  4. enoughofthatalready says:
    April 28, 2020 at 2:14 pm
    They will have to wait until after next year to sign him to a new contract because they have no cap to do it. I can see them letting Smith-Schuster, Connor and Dupree walk away and maybe even Tuitt to make it happen.

    I realize these are formalities, but honestly, the money should already be budgeted for but they’re still carrying Ben’s contract as well, amongst other bloated deals.

    I mean, why would you want to have your better not players not budgeted for and paid ahead of schedule?

    He’s going to want Van Noy money and Pitt will have to give it to him, if not 15+ mil per which is suicide at one position on the line/LB.

    So, 3 mil this year, but his price will go up significantly if they continue wait.

    Love how BB just drafted 3 LBs in the last 2 years to keep price down, while walking from Van Noy.

    Genius.

  5. Ted Thompson’s parting shot. Draft oft injured Kevin King ahead of hometown kid. Coulda been a legend in Green Bay.

  7. With JJ Watt and then TJ Watt on their roster their high school must have been pretty darn good for 8 years.

  8. The Steelers aren’t winning anything with a coach thats scared of another team, and Tomlin is petrified of New England

