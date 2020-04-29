Adam Vinatieri wants to kick again

Getty Images

The Colts have seemingly left the door open for Adam Vinatieri.

But whether it’s for the Colts or another team, he hopes to kick again in the NFL.

The 47-year-old free agent told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network that he hoped to return to the field for a 25th season, though it’s not as simple as him wanting to.

Vinatieri finished the year on injured reserve and needed surgery on a problematic knee injury in his plant leg. And with rehabbing from the December surgery complicated by coronavirus shutdowns, it’s unclear if he’ll be able to complete his comeback by the fall.

Colts coach Frank Reich said he’d sit down with Vinatieri later this offseason when his medical situation is more clear. Vinatieri was 17-of-25 on field goals and 22-of-28 extra points last year before he went on IR.

The Colts have last year’s replacement (Chase McLaughlin) and an undrafted rookie (Rodrigo Blankenship) on the roster at the moment.