Getty Images

The Bears have picked up some help on their offense and special teams.

Trevor Davis, a wide receiver and kick returner, signed a one-year contract today.

The 26-year-old Davis started last season with the Raiders but was waived in December and claimed by the Dolphins. He previously spent three seasons with the Packers.

In his career Davis has 205 receiving yards, 86 rushing yards, 1,297 kickoff return yards and 593 punt return yards.