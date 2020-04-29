Bucs have Chris Godwin in long-term plans but haven’t started negotiations

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have one of the top receiving corps in the NFL. They have Mike Evans locked up for the next four seasons, and they have plans to keep Chris Godwin long term, too.

Bucs General Manager Jason Licht told season pass holders Wednesday that the team wants Godwin to finish his career in Tampa.

Godwin, 24, is scheduled to become a free agent after this season.

“First of all, we love Chris,” Licht said on the call, via the Tampa Bay Times. “Everybody and anybody in the organization can tell you that Chris is a huge piece of this team, and Chris is an impact player at the position. I’ve personally told Chris we want him to be here long term and be a Buccaneer for life.

“In terms of when that happens? I can’t tell you right now when those talks will officially begin. But I do know that he is in our plans for the long-term.”

Godwin, who will make $2.133 million in the final year of his deal, made his first Pro Bowl in 2019. He led the team with 86 receptions for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns.