Cardinals coordinator Vance Joseph feels “a lot” of pressure

Getty Images

The Cardinals underperformed on defense by any measurement last year, and subsequently invested plenty of resources on that side of the ball this offseason.

That puts pressure on defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, and no one knows that better than Vance Joseph.

Asked what degree of pressure he feels, the Cardinals’ coordinator replied: “A lot.”

“It’s always pressure,” Joseph said, via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. “And it’s pressure from me. I want to be the best, obviously, and I want us to play top 10 defense. The pressure is always there. But the pressure is always solved with having four draft picks here, having your two corners starting out Week 1 for you. Everyone feels pressure in this business, but that’s part of it.

“Nothing’s guaranteed, but the pressure is always there. I have no problem with pressure.”

Being top 10 in defense would be nice, since they were last in the league in yards allowed.

Joseph was given first-round linebacker/safety Isaiah Simmons to work with this offseason, along with three other draft picks and free agents including Jordan Phillips, Devon Kennard, and De’Vondre Campbell.

Those kinds of additions to work with players such as Chandler Jones and Patrick Peterson suggest that things should get better in Arizona. And if they don’t, Joseph will likely be the one to answer for it.