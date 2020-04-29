Chidobe Awuzie could be among Cowboys position changes

Getty Images

When the Cowboys drafted a pair of cornerbacks and signed a third, it seemed to signal a position change for Chidobe Awuzie.

And he might not be the only one.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys coaches are considering moving Awuzie from cornerback to safety, and may also change linebacker Jaylon Smith‘s role as well.

Adjusting Awuzie’s role seems natural, after they used a second-round pick on cornerback Trevon Diggs and a fourth on cornerback Reggie Robinson II, then signed veteran corner Daryl Worley.

Awuzie, their 2017 second-rounder, played both cornerback and safety at Colorado, and struggled at times outside last year.

For Smith, there’s a chance they may decide to move him outside and let Leighton Vander Esch move to middle linebacker. Of course, any such discussion of position changes is largely moot until players return to the field, whenever that may be.