Chiefs remains the favorites to win the Super Bowl

The Chiefs capped the 2019 season with their first Super Bowl win in 50 years. The oddsmakers think they won’t have to wait nearly that long for another.

Kansas City remains the betting favorite to win Super Bowl LV in Tampa, with their odds (according to the William Hill Sportsbook) dropping from 7/1 since January 20 to 4/1 now.

It’s no surprise. They’ve held together their starting lineup, with 22 of 24 first-stringers returning. Along the way, they managed to re-do the contract of receiver Sammy Watkins, paving the way for him to remain with the Chiefs for the third and final year of his free-agent deal while also creating much-needed cap space.

The biggest departure was fifteen-year punter Dustin Colquitt, a player who barely is used by a team that has the best offense in football. And that offense could get even better this year, thanks to the addition in round one of running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Still, no team has won back-to-back Super Bowls since the 2003-04 Patriots.

The Ravens currently have 13/2 odds to win the Super Bowl (down from 7/1), followed by the 49ers (7/1, same as January 20), the Saints (up to 11/1 from 10/1), and the Cowboys (down from 20/1 to 12/1).

The Buccaneers, with the arrival of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, have seen their odds fall from 50/1 to 14/1, followed by the Seahawks at 17/1 (from 18/1), the Packers at 18/1 (up from 15/1), the Eagles at 18/1 (also up from 15/1), the Patriots at 20/1 (down from 12/1), and the Bills 20/1 (up from 30/1).

The longest shots are the Jaguars, Washington, and Bengals, at 200/1. In January, the Jaguars were a 60/1 proposition.

The biggest trade of the year, which sent receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the Texans to the Cardinals, helped Arizona’s odds fall from 75/1 to 60/1 and Houston’s climb from 25/1 to 60/1.

Betting trends could change the odds even more, but with rosters largely set (subject to potential surprise cuts when they drop to 53) the numbers shouldn’t deviate much before the games start.