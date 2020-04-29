Daryl Worley tweets that he’s joining the Cowboys

Getty Images

The Cowboys spent a pair of high draft picks on cornerbacks, and it appears they may have added a veteran as well.

Former Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley tweeted an apparent indication that he’s signed with the team, including a photoshopped image of him in a Cowboys uniform.

The Cowboys used a second-round pick on Trevon Diggs and a fourth on Reggie Robinson. They’ve also suggested that Chidobe Awuzie could move to safety, which would require some depth at corner.

Worley’s a former third-round pick of the Panthers, who started 15 games last season for the Raiders.