Dolphins sign 10 undrafted college free agents

Getty Images

The Dolphins announced the signings of 10 undrafted college free agents Wednesday.

The team signed McKendree wide receiver Matt Cole, Northwestern State tackle Jonathan Hubbard, Pittsburgh linebacker Kylan Johnson, Ole Miss defensive tackle Benito Jones, Kansas State tackle Nick Kaltmayer, Iowa State defensive tackle Ray Lima, Arkansas State wide receiver Kirk Merritt, Middle Tennessee State defensive end Tyshun Render, South Carolina center Donell Stanley and Montana State tight end Bryce Sterk.

Jones and Lima are among the most decorated players on the list.

Jones was a three-year starter at Ole Miss, where he played 48 games with 36 starts. He finished his career with 132 tackles and 10.5 sacks.

His 10.5 career sacks rank 11th in program history. Jones earned second-team All-SEC honors as a senior in 2019 with his 30 tackles the most in the conference by a nose tackle.

Lima was a three-year starter at Iowa State, starting 33 games in his career. He earned second-team All-Big 12 honors as a senior in 2019 and first-team All-Big 12 honors as a junior in 2018.

Lima finished his career with 87 tackles and 10.5 stops for loss.